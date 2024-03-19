Latitude line up announced – Kraftwerk, Bloc Party and Foals to headline

The line up for this years Latitude Festival was announced today at a special event in London, and it looks pretty tasty.

German electro pioneers Kraftwerk will continue their recent renaissance with a headline slot, and are joined at the top of the bill by Foals and Bloc Party.

Other notable inclusions on the line up include Yeah Yeah Yeahs, The Maccabees, Alt-J, James Blake, Disclosure, Beth Orton and CHVRCHES.

Latitude takes place over the weekend of 18 – 21 July at Henham Park, Southwold, Suffolk. Tickets are on sale now.

Here’s the full line up poster (more acts are expected to be announced soon):