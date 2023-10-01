Kim Petras EP, “Turn Off The Light: VOL 1”. Stream Now:

The German Singer and Songwriter, “Kim Petras” has relased a new EP, “Turn Off The Light: VOL 1”. This is her third EP since her debut in 2011. The new EP is released via Streaming Music Services.

“Turn Off The Light: VOL 1” is a collection of eight new songs. She has already released three singles this year which will appear on her forthcoming debut album but this EP consists of all new songs. It is an Halloween-Themed EP and is released(Oct 1st) today on Digital Platforms.

So, It’s a Halloween Mixtape and i must say this is the best pop release. It also includes an appearance from Elvira on the title track, “Turn Off The Lights”. Elvira talked to the media about the EP and said, “Kim’s new mixtape is so good it’s SCARY! I’m thrilled to be a part of it.”

The songs of the EP were co-written by, “Kim Petras” with “Aaron Joseph”, “Dr. Luke”, “Jesse Saint”, “John”, “Sarah Hudson” and “Vaughn Oliver”.

Listen To Kim Petras’ Spooky Halloween-Mixtape, “Turn Off The Light: Vol 1”:

How good is this? After listening to this mind blowing mixtape, i think she should release the Vol 2 soon.