Kate Bush tickets are still available – at a premium

Despite reportedly selling out in 15 minutes yesterday, tickets to see Kate Bush at her ‘Before The Dawn’ residency at London’s Hammersmith (Eventim) Apollo are still available to buy from third party ticket resellers.

If you were one of the many disappointed fans to miss out on the mad online scramble for tickets yesterday, then sites like GetMeIn and Viagogo may well be your only chance. The problem is if you are going to see Kate Bush, it’s now going to cost you a bit more than the price tickets were going for yesterday.

On Viagogo, tickets are currently priced between £785.23 and £1475.00. So not exactly cheap! Although a spokesperson for Viagogo has come out and said “Just because a ticket is listed at a certain price doesn’t mean it will sell for that much”. Another potential drawback is that the original ticket-buyers name and payment details will be on all tickets, and ID will need to be provided to gain entry to the gigs. However, Viagogo have also moved to assure buyers that they have ‘processes’ in place to make sure everyone who buys a ticket through their marketplace will get in.

On GetMeIn.com, tickets are currently priced between £823.90 and £1,430, so again they’re not cheap. It’s unlikely that there will be a steady stream of tickets being sold on these sites over the next few months though, so if you really want to see Kate Bush and have the money then you don’t really have another option unfortunately! Unless of course she decides to add more dates to meet the high demand….

