Kasabian confirmed for iTunes Festival headline appearance…

Kasabian have been confirmed as one of the headline acts for this years free iTunes Festival. The Leicester rockers join the likes of Arctic Monkeys, Beady Eye, Glasvegas and White Lies as part of the month-long festival and will headline London’s Roundhouse on Friday 29th July.

Speaking about the Roundhouse show, the band said:

“We are very excited to play the Roundhouse for the iTunes Festival. Our last London show was nearly a year ago and they are always very special for us. The Roundhouse is the perfect stage to play new songs to our fans.”

Tickets for the iTunes Festival are given away free via public draw – which can be entered here.

Kasabian have just completed a busy round of live appearances, headlining both the Rockness and Isle of Wight festivals following a mini-tour around the UK – which saw them debut new tracks from their forthcoming fourth album Velociraptor!