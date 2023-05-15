Listen: Kanye West Track ‘White Dress’

The full version of Kanye West’s brand new track ‘White Dress’ has emerged, following the snippet that was released earlier this week.

‘White Dress’ is taken from the soundtrack to forthcoming martial arts film The Man With The Iron Fists, which was directed by Wu Tang Clan’s RZA and stars Russell Crowe and Lucy Liu.

It has also been rumoured that Kanye is preparing a follow-up to his recent GOOD Music compilation album Cruel Summer – which is expected to be called Cruel Winter.

Listen to ‘White Dress’ in full here: