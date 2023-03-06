Watch: Julian Casablancas + The Voidz new album trailer

It’s no secret that Strokes frontman has been working on a new solo album, to follow his 2009 solo effort Phrazes For The Young, and today he revealed the album title with a cool looking/sounding album trailer.

Instead of being boring and just putting his own name on the album, he’s gone for something a bit more interesting and called the ‘project’ Julian Casablancas + The Voidz. Whether The Voidz is a new backing band or just a ‘whacky’ name remains to be seen.



Watch the trailer:

There’s no further details on the album yet, other than it will be released on the singer’s own Cult Records imprint. If you want to though, you can sign up on his website – juliancasablancas.com – for ‘preorder info’.