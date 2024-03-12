Former Coral singer James Skelly announces new album as James Skelly & The Intenders

James Skelly, the former singer of The Coral, has pulled a Noel Gallagher and announced he will release a new album under the name James Skelly & The Intenders.

The album is called Love Undercover and has a release date of 3 June. As well as announcing the album, the band have also released the track ‘Do It Again’ – which sounds a bit like Miles Kane, in a good way obviously. Listen to it below:

Speaking about the band name, Skelly said:

The name is about letting people know it’s not just me and an acoustic guitar. I had the songs, but it became a proper group thing very quickly with everyone involved having a big input. It’s that Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band, Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers idea.

The band includes all the members of The Coral as well as members of The Sundowners and Tramp Attack.





James Skelly & The Intenders have also announced a bunch of UK dates in support of Love Undercover. They will play the following gigs in June:

06 Leeds Brudenell Social Club

07 Sheffield O2 Academy 2

08 Liverpool O2 Academey 2

11 Birmingham Institute Temple Room

12 London Dingwalls

14 Bristol Thekla

15 Manchester Gorilla