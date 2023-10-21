Watch: Jake Bugg releases ‘Slumville Sunrise’ video

Jake Bugg has released the video for new single ‘Slumville Sunrise’ – the latest to be taken from his upcoming second album Shangri La.

The video was directed by famed director and fellow East Midlander Shane Meadows, and features Jake Bugg on the run after nicking a diamond ring from a jewellers – while wearing a pretty horrendous tracksuit.

Watch the video below:

Shangri La is out on 18 November, and can be preordered here: Shangri La

As well as revealing the ‘Slumville Sunrise’ video, Bugg has also announced his first live dates in the UK for next year. He is currently playing sold-out tour of the UK, and will return in February 2014 with four dates in Newcastle, London, Edinburgh and Manchester. Tickets for the new dates go on general sale at 9am this Friday (25 Oct). See below for all of Jake Bugg’s scheduled UK dates:

October

22 – Brighton Centre

23, 24, 25 – London O2 Academy Brixton

27 – Swindon Oasis

28, 29 – Birmingham O2 Academy

31 – Glasgow O2 Academy (31, November 1)

November

1 – Glasgow O2 Academy

2 – Doncaster Dome

4, 5 – Dublin Olympia Theatre

6 – Manchester O2 Apollo

9 – Doncaster Dome

10 – Birmingham O2 Academy

11 – Liverpool Cavern

12 – Blackpool Empress Ballroom

13 – Manchester O2 Apollo

February

16 – Newcastle, City Hall

21 – London, Royal Albert Hall

22 – Edinburgh, Corn Exchange

23 – Manchester, Ritz







