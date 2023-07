It may be a jarring clash of cultures, but the video for blues-rock titan Jack White’s new single ‘Freedom At 21’, directed by celebrated hip-hop ‘auteur’ Hype Williams , is brilliant. Check out the super-stylised video below, and look out for the cameo from Josh Homme at the end…

‘Freedom At 21’ is the third single to be taken from Jack White’s debut solo album Blunderbuss – a review of which you can read just here: Jack White – Blunderbuss review.