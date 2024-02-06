How to Improve Your Enjoyment of Music

People have been creating, listening to and enjoying music for millennia. Researchers aren’t quite sure just why humans love music so much, but we do know that it can have a powerful effect on the brain. Listening to music has been shown to trigger the reward centre of the brain, leading to a release of chemicals that makes us happy. Not only that, but there’s music for almost every mood and occasion, making us feel sad, happy, relaxed, or energized.

Music is also something we like to share with others, creating social connections and many people base their identity and style on their love for music. The wonderful thing about music is that you can even improve your enjoyment of it with a few simple steps.

Using High Quality Audio Equipment

If you’re listening to music using a pair of cheap headphones or a set of substandard speakers, you’re missing out. To get the full depth of the music and hear it fully, you need to have the right equipment. When you go to a show or concert, the music sounds so good because of the gear that’s used. Better gear means better sound, though this doesn’t mean you need to shell out thousands to buy a huge amount of studio-quality audio equipment.

When listening to music, it helps to use equipment that is designed for superior audio quality. Headphones are a great option, as they cut down on interference from background noise. Remember to use the right cables too. Aux cables allow you to connect your headphones to the source of the audio signal, in this case probably your phone or a music player of some kind.

If you prefer listening to music with others, speakers are your best bet. Bigger speakers provide better sound quality, but this isn’t always the case. Be sure to check the frequency response, which is a measure of the frequencies the speaker can reproduce. A better response means a more detailed sound.

Make sure you have the right amount of space for your equipment, and ensure it’s set up correctly. You should note that while wireless speakers and headphones are more popular than ever, these can be affected by interference. Cables might be less convenient. But the sound quality is undeniable.

Learning to Play an Instrument

While you can remarkably enjoy music without knowing how to play, learning an instrument lets you appreciate and understand the art much better than before. You don’t have to have a natural talent to play an instrument, anyone can learn. There are lots of free guides on how to learn popular instruments online. And though it takes time, you’ll improve quickly if you put in the effort.

No matter what kind of music you enjoy, picking up an instrument and learning to play will help you listen to and understand your favorite songs in new ways. Not only that, but it’s been shown to be extremely beneficial for your brain.

Listening in the Dark

Interestingly enough, our brains listen far better when the lights are turned down low or off completely. Sounds are perceived by our ears and converted into information by our brains. However, the brain is also processing information from many other sources, including our eyes. When there are fewer things for you to focus on, music and sounds become much clearer.

Some top musicians enjoy practicing their instruments in the dark, as they feel it gives them a better ability to focus on the music and hone their skills. While you don’t have to sit in a dark room every time you listen to music, simply turning down some of the lights and letting your mind focus on the sound will heighten your experience of a song.