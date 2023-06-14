Single review: Hudson Taylor – ‘Battles ‘

I had the pleasure of seeing ‘Hudson Taylor’ live a few weeks ago and they were a captivating live act with a good collection of songs.

Following ‘Monsters’ and the incredible ‘Care’, ‘Battles’ may be the weaker of the trio but that doesn’t make it a bad track; anything but. The fast pace, the well orchestrated harmonies and the singable chorus, as well as the musicality on show, make this a credible, enjoyable slice of indie.

‘Battles’ is beautifully written, sung and played, and strong enough to stand on its own feet, and ends on a true high point.

(7/10)