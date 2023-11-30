The Canadian Singer and Songwriter, “Claire Elise Boucher” who is better known by her name, “Grimes” has collaborated with the American singer and songwriter, “HANA”.

The pair has unveiled a new song titled, “We Appreciate Power”. It was Written by , “Chris Greatti”, “Hana Pestle” and “Claire Elise Boucher”.

We Appreciate Power is the first official music release by the Canadian singer in last three years. It will be a part of her upcoming fifth studio album. There are no other songs yet released from the upcoming LP but only a single, “That’s What The Drugs Are For” that was featured in Apple commercial.

Well, we know our Grimes. She always comes with a new idea and this my friend, is so legendary. I believe that songs like this are the need of present era. “What will it take to make you capitulate”?

Listen To The Grimes And HANA’s Collaboration, “We Appreciate Power”:

Grimes talked to the media about the song and said, “Inspired by the North Korean band Moranbong, ‘We Appreciate Power’ is written from the perspective of a Pro-A.I. Girl Group Propaganda machine who use song, dance, sex and fashion to spread goodwill towards Artificial Intelligence (it’s coming whether you want it or not).”