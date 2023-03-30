Grab a Mixtape From Lil Kim Titled “Lil Kim Season” – Stream and Download

Lil Kim released her last mix tape two years earlier. It was named “Hard Core 2K14” and the raptress promised then to do a follow up soon. However, it took her nearly 2 years to drop a follow-up tape. But now it’s here and you can grab it right away. You can stream it below or download it.

This follow-up tape is titled “Lil’ Kim Season”. This project contains 10 songs. Don’t expect all songs to be originals since the Queen Bee decided to include remixes and covers of other songs. These include cover of “Panda”, “Work” and “Summer Sixteen” to name a few. However, half the songs are original tracks.

Although Lil’ Kim has now given his fans something to listen, she is still to release her studio album that fans have been long waiting. She even promised to give us some good news last year when she was in the process of negotiating a deal with her label. However, there is no news either about this deal or a possible new studio album yet. If she gets a new deal and gets back into the top league, we are definitely going to listen some great songs from her, especially with all those top producers. It’s going to be great once she gets the new deal.

For now, you have her new mix tape that you can stream or download below.

Stream “Lil’ Kim Season” – New Mix Tape From Lil’ Kim