Gorillaz announce month-long US arena tour

Gorillaz have today announce full details of their forthcoming North American tour.

The tour is due to start and end in Canada – the first gig being at Montreal’s Bell Centre on 3 October and the last at Rogers Arena, Vancouver on 3 November. Notable dates in the US include New York’s Madison Square Gardens on 8 October and the Gibson Ampitheatre in LA on 27 October.

The tour is part of Gorillaz’s massive Escape to Plastic Beach World Tour, which plans to hit European arenas in November before heading out to Australia and New Zealand in December. Hong Kong dates are expected, but not yet confirmed.

Watch the official tour trailer here.



