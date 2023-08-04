Get Ready for Britney Spears’ New Album “Glory”

This is a breaking news. Britney Spears, once the undisputed Queen of pop, has announced title and date of her new album. According to the news, the new album will be titled “Glory” and it will be out in the stores on August 26. That’s not too far considering we’re already into the first week of August.

This massive news was broken to social media when Britney told the entire world about it. She told her fans that her ninth studio album will be arriving on August 26 and that it will be named “Glory”. The good news is that if you can’t wait for it, like many other fans, you can actually pre-order the album right away. Yes, that’s true. Go to iTunes and book your order now. If you pre-order now, you will get the new song “Private Show” as free download.

Birtney just didn’t leave her fans with this news but she also accompanied it with the official cover art for the album. You can see it on top of this post. I’m sure you love it just the way a lot of us here at All-Noise are loving it. It’s a hot photo no matter how you look at it and it has ‘summer’ written all over it.

We wish the pop princesses good luck for her new album.