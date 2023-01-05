Future Premieres a Music Video For, “Crushed Up”. Watch Here:

The American rapper, “Future” has released a new song titled, “Crushed Up” with an accompanying music video directed by, “The Spike Jordan” and “Sebastian Sdaigui”. The track was co-written by Future with, “Matt Cap”, “Ricky Racks” and “Wheezy”.

This new song, “Crushed Up” will appear on the American rapper’s upcoming Seventh studio album. The album is titled, “The Wizard” and is expected to be out on 18th of January, 2019. More about the LP is that it has a documentary film included in it which will be released on 11th of January, 2019.

The music video sees child version of the Future watching TV in his room and then suddenly he gets transferred to a beautiful palace and turns to his original age.

He raps in the mansion while some ladies joins him. You will see the girls dancing and the Future rapping in a mansion under the snowfall. We can just call it a heavenly music video.

In the end, the adult Future turns into a child again, back to his room, watching the TV.

Watch the music video to the Future’s new song, “Crushed Up”:

One last, The American rapper is not joining Nicki Minaj on her, “The Nicki World Tour” as he has cancelled it. The American rapper, “Juice Wrld” will replace the Future on the tour.