French Montana Song, “No Stylist” Featuring Drake. Listen Now!

French Montana never misses his mark. He has always gone for a hit and yes, here is another one.

The American Hip Hop star brings you another collaboration song titled, “No Stylist”. The song features the Canadian Rapper, “Drake” and is already a bop. This new song is streaming now and is available on digital platforms(released on 21 September).

The new song has Urban beat co-produced by Hector Chaparro and London On Da Track and what could be better than listening to Drake and French Montana with the Urban beat. Just WOW!

The song starts when French Montana raps in his magical way, “Iced out (Stylist), no stylist(Stylist), New Channel, Saint Laurent, Gucci Bag, Life Style (Stylist)”. and after the first chorus of the song the Canadian rapper joins him.

Listen To The French Montana and The Drake’s New Collaboration Song, “No Stylist”:



I loved everything about this song but i think that the Drake should have delivered some more. what do you think? by the way I got this song on repeat. haha!