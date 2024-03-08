Watch: Earl Sweatshirt debuts three new songs at live show in LA

The above fan footage video shows Odd Future rapper Earl Sweatshirt perform three new songs during a surprise guest spot at a Flying Lotus gig in LA last night.

The three new songs are called ‘Hive’, ‘Burgundy’ (produced by Pharrell Williams) and ‘Guild’ – and all three of them are expected to join previous release ‘Chum’ on Earl’s upcoming solo album Doris.

Earl has also announced that he will be releasing a new single from Doris next week, which is called ‘Whoa’ and features Odd Future cohort Tyler, The Creator.



