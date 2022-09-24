Dinah Jane Solo Song, “Bottled Up”. Premiere:

The Fifth Harmony Star, “Dinah Jane” is now a solo star. Yeah, she has started her solo career with a very good song. Call her solo Dinah jane. LOL! She has released a debut solo single, “Bottled Up” which is already a bop. Believe me or not, The song says it all.

This new song features Ty Dolla Sign and Marc Bassy, so be ready. “Bottled Up” was released via “L.A Reid’s new HITCO label” on 21st of September. It is a R&B-POP song and the lyrics are just amazing. I am speechless to this admirable debut by the American singer. The visuals are also released and it is a lyrical video, still a good one.

Listen To Dinah Jane’s Solo Debut, “Bottled Up” :

How do you like it? I loved everything about this song. Dinah’s vocal are like something from another world. She has zipped the mouths that were saying that she is going to take a creepy start.

Okay now, i think she has just entered the solo world with a warning! hold your ground guys Dinah is here.

STREAM