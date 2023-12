The Darlingtons have rounded off a successful 2012 by releasing a Christmas song today.

Called ‘After All It’s Christmas Time’, the song is a typically icy affair which steadily grows more epic and intense. Check it out here:

‘After All It’s Christmas Time’, which is available as a free download from Soundcloud, was recorded just before The Darlingtons’ winter tour and follows the release of their debut album Decades Dance.

What do you think of it? Feeling festive yet?