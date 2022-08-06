Cody Simpson and The Tide : Music Video “Underwater” – Waves Of Relationship – Watch Music Video + Review Here!

Cody Simpson and The Tide released a new music video “Underwater” in which Cody Simpson is lost in waves of the love relationship. The 21-years old is back with his very own band, The Tide. They have already given a massive “Wave One” EP last year. The latest one is no doubt an impressive anthem track that should be part of most of Track-lists in coming months.

With the beautiful use of instruments, the Australian singer makes his self-ready for an adventurous meeting with a lover in the bar. Cause I wanna go somewhere I know. Where we can take it slow. I wanna go, I wanna go,” the Aussie hitmaker sings. He found himself more involved in potential romance when he says, “I’m underwater ’cause I’m drowning in your body. Maybe we can leave this party. Take ya somewhere that I know.”

The video can go viral as it is directed by Taylor Curran. Cody performs in front of a blue screen with creative lighting effects creating a sense of underwater, the striking look will strike your mind. The creativity continues when a camera moves away from the Cody and focuses on a couple dancing in the water. The video ends when Cody emerges from the water singing “I beyond stoked to share my next single, ‘Underwater,’ with the world,” Cody said in a press release. “I’m taking a step in a new direction and it couldn’t feel better!”

Cody’s latest is making a debut entry on the Billboard Hot 100. We wish him the best of luck because Yes! He is creative.

“Underwater” by Cody Simpson and The Tide – Watch It Here!