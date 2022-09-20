Ciara Single, “Dose”. Stream Now!

Ciara is blessing her fans these days with one after other releases. The American Singer has just released two singles, “Level Up” and “Freak Me” but now she is up with a brand new single titled, “Dose”. Is Ciara going to release a new album or an EP? we don’t know yet. But with all these consecutive releases in no time we can say that she may go for one.

The new song, “Dose” is now available on digital platforms. This new song is lit, and doubtlessly Ciara’s breathy vocals are going to make your day. The song starts when the American Singer kills it with her soft vocals uttering lyrics like, “I’m a groundbreaking woman, I get loud when I wanna Put me down, I’ll go harder Promise that I give you life Promise I know what you like”.

So, What do you think Ciara is talking about? with this energetic lyrics, the song is worth your time.

I am not sure that this new song, “Dose” is better than the following two singles but you will like the song for sure.

Listen To Ciara’s New Single Song, “Dose”: