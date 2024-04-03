03 APR
Watch: Chvrches – ‘Now Is Not The Time’ video
Up and coming Glasgow band Chvrches have released a pretty cool promo video for their Recover EP track ‘Now Is Not The Time’.
The clip is a nice take on the ‘performance video’ format, with the band playing the track in the centre of a roller disco.
Watch it here:
