Chloe x Halle Shares a Music Video For, “Cool People”. Watch Now:

The American R&B duo is making their way to become SUPERSTARS! Back in march, they released their debut album titled, “The Kids Are Alright” which was a project of 16 tracks.

The debut album did great for them, they were nominated for

Best Urban Contemporary Album and Best New Artist. Moreover the song, “Warrior” from the album is included on the soundtrack of the Walt Disney film, “A Wrinkle In Time” and the song, “Grown” is for the ABC series, “Grown-ish”.

Well, the American duo has come up again. They have released a new music video for the song, “Cool People”. The song is taken from their debut album and was co-written by, “Halle Bailey”, “Chloe Bailey” and “Malay”.

The music video was shot at the YouTube Space NYC. It features a live performance of the song by the duo adding to the beauty of the song. They both looked stunning!

Watch the music video to the Chloe x Halle’s, “Cool People”:

The American duo has released a short film in the support of the album. The short film is also titled as the album, I mean, “The Kids Are Alright”. It was directed by, “Cara Stricker”.