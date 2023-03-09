Single review: Chasing Grace – ‘Free’

With the video proudly declaring it’s produced by Naughty Boy you’re hoping for something special and what we get it a song that sounds like Avicii’s ‘Wake Me Up’ part two with a little bit more oomph in its backing sounds and more emotional lyrics mixed with the sound and tempo of Vance Joy from his recent ‘Riptide’ song.

The balance between the two vocals works really well and it pulls on the emotions, culminating in a well-constructed set of lyrics and music loops that grab you, with the live-friendly chanting drawing you in to a touching, subtle number.

(7/10)

Buy: Free





