Listen: The Cast Of Cheers – ‘Human Elevator”

Dublin newcomers The Cast Of Cheers are gearing up for the release of their hotly anticipated debut album Family on 23 July, and have just released the third single from it. Listen to ‘Human Elevator’ here:

‘Human Elevator’ follows previous singles ‘Family’ and ‘Animals’ and confirms The Cast Of Cheers as one of the most exciting purveyors of angular dance-rock since Franz Ferdinand were half-decent.

‘Human Elevator’ will be released on 20 August.

To promote the release of their album on 23 July, The Cast Of Cheers have a few UK dates scheduled:

15 July – Latitude Festival, Suffolk

4 August – Y Not Festival, Matlock

23 August – Belsonic Festival, Belfast

24 August – Reading Festival

26 August – Leeds Festival



