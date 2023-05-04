Single review: Cara Dillon – ‘Shotgun Down The Avalanche’

With the voice of a young Dolly Parton and a song that sounds a little too close to ‘Stairway to Heaven’ for comfort, ‘Shotgun Down The Avalanche’ is, though, a touching, stripped back country hit which certainly tries to pull at the heartstrings thanks to the beautiful delivery of Dillon whose voice, combined with the evocative instrumentation, hits home.

Perhaps a little too long to maintain your interest totally, this is beautiful music beautifully made, with some strong production adding in some timely flute to lift it up more.

(6.5/10)

