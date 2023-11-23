Camila Cabello’s First Solo Album is Ready

Camila Cabello has finally announced that her first album is ready. It’s DONE and we will be getting it very soon.

Although this album includes some amazing hits like “Havana”, Camila has mostly scraped original songs from the first version of her debut solo album. Now that Camila has confirmed the news of her new album being ready on social media, we are sure she will be releasing this debut album early next year. While making the announcement, she wrote; “my first album is done and the butterflies in my stomach are fully aware”.

Earlier, Camila announced the name of the album to be “The Hurting, The Healing, The Loving”. This won’t be the name anymore. The album wi be titled differently and Camila will announce the new title in a few days. Along with the announcement of the new title, miss Cabello will also explain the reason why she decided to change the name. I’m sure her fans would be desperately checking out her social media to see the explanation for this change.