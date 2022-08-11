Calvin Harris & Sam Smith : Collaboration “Promises”. Be ready for the blow!

Calvin has decided to make this summer memorable for you, as he announces to release his debut collaboration with Sam Smith on coming Friday, 17th August.

He has just enjoyed the success of his hit song “One kiss” with Dua Lipa which has been on the charts for 17 weeks and now is on No. 30 among Hot 100.

Calvin is now up with Sam Smith for their debut collaboration “Promises”. No more rumors! Calvin has confirmed the news through social media on August 13th when she tweeted about the release of his new song titled “promises”. The tweet said, “CALVIN HARRIS // SAM SMITH // very excited about this one !!! @samsmithworld coming Friday”.

This is obviously not the first EDM collaboration of Sam Smith, who has previously worked with Duo Disciples on “Latch”, but I hope this is gonna be a hit. Sam Smith is already excited about it, he shared his excitement with his fans as he tweeted which said,” Surprise!!! I’m so excited for you all to hear this song”. Stay tuned, we will keep you updated!