Buy tickets for Peace’s May and June UK tour here

As reported earlier this week, Birmingham band Peace are set to embark on a 13-date headline tour of the UK this May/June – which follows recent recording sessions for their second album.

Tickets for all of the tour dates go on general sale tomorrow (Friday 21 March) at 9am, here’s the link to buy: Peace UK tour tickets from Ticketmaster

Here’s the full list of tour dates:

MAY

27 Keele University Ballroom

28 Warrington, Parr Hall

29 Kendal, Brewery Arts Centre

31 Dundee, Fat Sams

JUNE

01 Inverness, Ironworks

02 Middlesborough, Empire

04 Wrexham, Central Station

05 Aberystwyth, Arts Centre

09 Leamington Spa, The Assembly

10 Bath, Komedia,

11 Falmouth, Princess Pavilion

12 Swansea, Sin City

13 Worthing, Pavillion

It’s likely that Peace will debut some new material during this tour. Speaking of their new album, frontman Harrison Koisser told NME this week that their sound is becoming more ‘refined’:

I don’t know if it’s a thing with age or becoming obsessed with writing songs, but I used to write something and be like, ‘Well, that’s come out of my brain so that’s great, that’ll do’. Now it’s like, ‘Wait – no. Let’s refine it’.

Peace released their debut album In Love last year – read my review of it here.