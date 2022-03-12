Stream the Black Rebel Motorcycle Club album ‘Specter At The Feast’ here…

Although many of their early fans may have moved on, Black Rebel Motorcycle Club can still be depended upon for a bit of stomping blues-rock action. The fact that they’ve been hit by bad luck and tragedy throughout their career just makes them even easier to root for.

Specter At The Feast is Black Rebel’s sixth album, and is mostly inspired by the death of singer Robert Been’s father, Michael Been, who passed away backstage at a BRMC gig in 2010.

Stream the album in full below ahead of its release next week and let me know what you think in the comments at the bottom:

Source: Rolling Stone