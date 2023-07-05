Halsey and G-Eazy Have Ended Their Relationship

No one wants to start the day with a sad news but since it’s happening, we gotta keep you updated. The BIG news this morning is about our favorite couple Halsey and G-Eazy.

We know about this because Halsey took it to social media where she explained why she has decided to go her way. Probably, the flame of love has extinguished and now it’s official. Here is the message Halsey left for her fans on social media.

“I feel the need to inform my fans. G-Eazy and I are taking some time apart. I’m eager to continue the upcoming passage of time dedicating myself to my art and my career and the duration of my tour. I wish him the best.”

The announcement came at a time when fans were already feeling tension between the couple. Halsey decided to go public with it because their affair was in the public domain as they announced getting together in the last fall. Now it’s justified for Halsey to explain everything to the public. It’s a sad news but that’s how it ends most of the times. We know that for a fact.