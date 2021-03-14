Benny Blanco Teams Up With Tainy, Selena Gomez and J Balvin For Music Video, “I Can’t Get Enough”. Watch Here:

The American producer, “Benny Blanco” has joined forces with the reggaeton producer, “Tainy”, the American singer, “Selena Gomez” and the Colombian singer, “J Balvin”. They have shared a new music video for, “I Can’t Get Enough”.
The track, “I Can’t Get Enough” is a catchy anthem. It features groovy production and sweet vocals by Selena and J Balvin.
This new music video features all of the four stars. It starts when Selena starts singing the song laying on a huge bed. I am not sure if that was a large bed or tiny versions of our stars? LOL! What ever it is, I like it.
Selena walks on the bed to J Balvin and Tainy who join her with singing and dancing. In the middle of the clip, Benny comes to Selena wearing
Watch the music video to Benny Blanco’s song, “I Can’t Get Enough”:
Well, could you believe that the clip was shot in only a single take? Here’s what Selena wrote on Instagram, “Can’t believe we pulled it off in one take—even if I did fall once or twice trying.”