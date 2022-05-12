Ariana Grande’s Single “The Light Is Coming” Features Nicki Minaj – Listen a Snippet

Ariana Grande has shared a snippet of her upcoming new single “The Light Is Coming” on social media with her fans. This upcoming song features Nicki Minaj. Although she only gave us a 20-second snippet, it’s still awesome and we can totally tell that her next single is going to be a big hit.

The track “The Light Is Coming” will feature on Ariana Grande’s upcoming album “Sweetener”. The track “The Light Is Coming” may also feature Drake as some bloggers have talked about it but the snippet that Ari gave us doesn’t have Drake but only Nicki Minaj. What does that mean? Are we going to hear Drake as well but Ari is keeping it surprise? I don’t think so. If she had him on the track, she would have definitely told us about that in her tweet following the snippet she shared. There is no such mentions of Drake in the tweet.

The new Ariana Grande LP “Sweetner” will drop in July. With this track coming out soon, will we be getting some more follow-up singles before Ari reaches the album release date? Definitely YES. Listen to “The Light Is Coming” snippet below.

Listen to “The Light Is Coming” by Ariana Grande – Song Preview