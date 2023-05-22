Music Video Review: “Already” by Juicy J Ft. Rae Sremmurd

Juicy J has released music video for a new single titled “Already”. This new single is from her current mixtape “Blue Dream & Lean 2”.The single is already sitting at No.5 and a music video now will definitely help Juicy J push his ‘Blue Dream & Lean 2’ mixtape in a lot of ways.

The music video for this club-friendly track is directed by Gabriel Hart. You will see Juicy J in a bodega while he is set to make his way back home. The camera then rolls and captures Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi who are accompanied by expensive cars and acrobatic dancers, performing under a bridge. As the video progresses, all the three artists get together in a heavily populated alley.

Juicy J is working on his forthcoming sophomore LP along with promoting “Blue Dreams & Lean 2” mixtape. He is also touring to support his upcoming sophomore although he hasn’t provided any release date for the LP. You can see Juicy J perform in Atlanta, Miami, Cleveland, Detroit and New York along with a few other cities in his “The Hustle Continues” tour. You can watch the music video below. Just don’t forget to leave a comment after the video.

Watch “Already” by Juicy J Ft. Rae Sremmurd