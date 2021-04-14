Aloe Blacc stares vocals on Posthumous single “SOS” by Avicii – Watch The Video

Aloe Blacc stares vocals on Posthumous single “SOS” by Avicii Tim Bergling, also known by the stage name Avicii, was working in collaboration with Aloe Blacc on his solo “SOS” for the LP “TIM”. The song was released by his family’s wish and is co-produced by Albin Nedler and Kristoffer Fogelmark.

Aloe Blacc also starred the vocals on the 2013 hit “Wake me up” by the Swedish Legend. Aloe says that “We were close to complete his album but then the unfortunate event happened”.

His family’s statement was “We came across a collection of songs from Tim, most of which were almost completed. We also found some notes and some emails and text messages about the music”. They said in a press release “We decided not to keep the music locked away, after Tim passed away”.

The Swedish DJ’s family has decided to donate all the net proceedings from the sales of the album to the Tim Bergling Foundation.

The single was meant to give the audience a taste of “TIM”, before the complete album is finally released on June 6th. Listen to it below and watch the video.

Watch Video For SOS by Avici Ft. Aloe Blaac