Griffin and Walsh team up on this official Tour De France track and, a bit like the competition itself, there’s a lot of anticipation but the end result might not be as exciting as you think it is.

It’s a nice and smooth, slow burning number with the two singers’ vocals working well together but even though it builds to a neat crescendo it’s a little underwhelming, like expecting Chris Froome at the end of your road and instead getting Boris Johnson.

(6/10)