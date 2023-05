Tribes’ second album Wish To Scream is out on 20 May, but you don’t have to wait that long to get your ears round it as they’ve released a full stream of it.

Listen to Wish To Scream here:

Wish To Scream is Tribes’ follow-up to last year’s well-received debut Baby, and signals a move to more ‘classic’ rock territory for the band.

