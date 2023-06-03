Howlin
03 JUN

Album stream: Jagwar Ma – ‘Howlin’

Jagwar Ma, the latest Aussie psych-rock band to get everyone into a bit of a lather, are releasing their highly-anticipated debut album Howlin next week, and have made it available to stream in full online.

To listen to Howlin, head over to NPR.org.

As well as streaming Howlin, the duo have also announced three live dates in the UK – including their biggest headline show to date at London’s Scala in October. Here’s the dates:

JUNE
19 XOYO, London
20 Deaf Institute, Manchester

OCTOBER
23 The Scala, London

Post Author: Luke Glassford

Post written by Luke Glassford - founder, editor, writer and everything else at All-Noise.trukania www.trukania.com https://www.trukania.com asuransi asuransi terbaik asuransi KTA asuransi mobil asuransi rumah asuransi prudential trukania digital marketplace Freelance Services Marketplace Freelance Services Freelance Services Marketplace d-pari https://www.d-pari.com d-pari.com blogs wordpress Tools tools ecogreenpark.co.id http://www.ecogreenpark.co.id belanja online berita hari ini berita hari ini

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *