Album stream: Four Tet – ‘Beautiful Rewind’

As reported yesterday, celebrated producer Four Tet released his new album Beautiful Rewind in the UK today with very minimal fanfare.

The album is Kieran Hebden’s first long-player of new material since 2010’s almost-seminal There Is Love In You, and features the previously released tracks ‘Kool FM’ and ‘Parallel Jalebi’. As well as releasing physical copies and digital versions of Beautiful Rewind today, Four Tet has also made the entire album available to stream online for free – he really doesn’t like the music industry, does he!?

Stream Beautiful Rewind here:



Beautiful Rewind Tracklist:

01 Gong

02 Parallel Jalebi

03 Our Navigation

04 Ba Teaches Yoga

05 Kool FM

06 Crush

07 Buchla

08 Aerial

09 Ever Never”

10 Unicorn

11 Your Body Feels