Alan Walker Teams Up With Sabrina Carpenter and Farruko For a Song, “On My Way”. Stream Here:

The Norwegian Dj, “Alan Walker” has joined forces with the American singer and songwriter, “Sabrina Carpenter” and Puerto Rican singer, “Farruko”. The trio has shared a new song titled, “On My Way”.

Alan has announced that the music video for this new song has been shot already and he will share it with his fans sooner.

On My Way possesses Sabrina’s slaying vocals and Alan rocked with the production.

Listen to the Alan Walker’s new song, “On My Way”:

This new song, “On My Way” will serve as the theme song for the first anniversary of the famous video game PUBG MOBILE.

PUBG MOBILE told about the collaboration, “We are very excited to announce our partnership with Alan Walker, who will be at our 1st Anniversary Celebration! You can listen to the theme song “On My Way” in the game right now, and check out the single on all streaming platforms!”.