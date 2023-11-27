Aitana Teams Up With Lele Pons to Premiere New Music Video For, “Telefono” Remix Version. Watch Here:

The Spanish singer and songwriter, “Aitana Ocaña Morales” who is better known by her name, “Aitana” released a new song called, “Telefono” back in July.

Aitana is up again. She has joined forces with the American internet personality, “Lele Pons” who is known for his fame on Vine where she was most followed personality before the platform shut down in 2016.

The pair has unveiled a new remix version of Aitana’s recently released single, “Telefono”. It was co-written by Aitana and Lele Pons with, “Mauricio Rengifo”, “Andrés Torres”.

This new song will appear on the Spanish singer’s upcoming debut EP, “Trailer” which is due out on 30th of November. The EP is a project of 6 tracks.

This new remix version is accompanied with a new music video which was directed by the Palestinian-American internet personality, “Anwar Jibawi”. It was shot in Los Angeles.

The video starts when Aitana leaves a party after having a fight with her boyfriend. She goes in to a telephone booth and sits in there in a sad mood. Lele Pons comes to pick her up and BOOM! As the Spanish Singer gets in the cab it turns into a hot luxury car. Watch Below!

Watch The Music Video To The, “Telefono” Remix Version: