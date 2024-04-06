Single review: Adrian Duffy & The Mayo Brothers – ‘Someone Like You’

Not a cover of the Adele song of the same name, this ‘Someone Like You’ is a jaunty indie ballad with a simple, stripped back guitar sound and a big nod towards country. Lyrically positive and musically uplifting, it’s not the most bombastic of songs and the chorus doesn’t really step up a gear but if you want a chirpy genre-jumping guitar-twanging number to perk you up on a morning then you couldn’t go far wrong with this.

(6/10)

Adrian Duffy & The Mayo Brothers consist of London-based brothers Adrian Duffy (vocals, acoustic guitar & mandolin), Melvin Duffy (pedal steel, slide & electric guitars & vocals) and Chris Duffy (drums & percussion), with the ‘Mayo Brothers’ bit assed as the family hail from Co Mayo, Ireland. They also rely on additional musical input from world-class Mayo musicians Ray Duffy (banjo) and Vince Martyn (bass & tin whistle).