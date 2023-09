Former New Music stars 2:54 have just released an awesome cover of Seal and Adamski’s 90’s classic ‘Killer’. Check it out here and let me know what you think in the comments below:

2:54 released their debut album earlier this year, and are currently in the middle of a touring blitz that will see them play in Holland, Germany and USA (with The xx) before touring the UK in October and November – full tour dates here.