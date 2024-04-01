Zayn Malik and Nicki Minaj are planning a collaboration

This is the big music news that you have been waiting for long. Zayn Malik and Nicki Minaj are planning to work on a collaboration. Now that could be something massive.

Although this was only a gossip during the last week, this news has found some credibility during this week. Twitter has been going crazy. A lot of fans have been talking about a possible collaboration. It was revealed by a fan who heard them playing a song together at a party. It was a private listening party so not a lot of people witnessed it. But still, if some fans are claiming it to be true, it better be true.

Later, Capital FM did list a track as an upcoming release. This track was unnamed but it confirmed this news that there was a collaboration in the making. Capital FM also announced collaborations between various other artists such as Rita Ora and Jess Glynne, Major Lazor and Camila Cabello. Along with this news, it seems fair enough to assume that Nicki and Zayn are also doing something together.

This won’t be the first collaboration for Zayn to include in upcoming sophomore LP. He has already recorded a collaboration with PartyNextDoor. So, if this news turn out to be true and zayn collaborates with Nicki, it will be his second collaboration for this upcoming album.