World Premiere: “Close” Nick Jonas & Tove Lo – Listen to full audio

Nick Jonas has released his new single titled “Close” for his global audience. His record label made a promise to release the track on March 25 and now they have done exactly as promised. The track was released on all digital platform.

This official lead single from Jonas’ upcoming album is a collaboration with Tove Lo. Tove Lo is probably on the track only because she’s a part of the same label and label decided to promote her. The best way to help her was to arrange a collaboration with Nick Jonas. It could also be due to the reason that Nick is a fan of Tevo Lo. Nick has always said that it’s his dream to collaborate with her.

“Close” brings back Nick Jonas original R&B sound that we heard when he released his first album. Although many critics are blaming Nick for playing safe with this sound, others are praising him for being clever. Nick definitely knows about the second album syndrome and that’s what he is trying to safeguard himself against. He doesn’t want to fail on his follow up album to his hit fist album. He can experiment with new sounds in his third album. He is still young and there is a lot of time for him to explore different sounds. You can listen to “Close” below.

Listen to “Close” by Nick Jonas ft. Tove lo