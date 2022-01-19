Wolves Shares a Song, “Shoulder To Shoulder”. Stream Here:

The American Pop trio, “Wolves” has premiered a new song titled, “Shoulder to Shoulder”. It was premiered via Soundcloud and is now available on digital platforms.

What do the Wolves have got here in this new song, “Shoulder to shoulder”? A message. Yes, the American band wants the youth to stand against the injustice. They want to bring a sense of equal rights for all humans.

Let us just pay the respect because this new song really really deserves it. I love the message.

The production is more like a pop rhythmic sound. The trio has focused to blend all the influences they loved (Michael Jackson, the Eagles, Coldplay) into one. I think they are yet doing great with their goal.

Listen to the Wolves’ new song, “Shoulder to Shoulder”:

Wolves debuted in 2017 with their first song, “Animal” and they have been releasing fine music ever since.

In my humble opinion, Wolves are so innovative, we all know that trying new ideas with your music when you are just at the beginning of your career is not very easy to do.

I want to tell this Los Angeles Based Pop band that, “My support is all your’s.”