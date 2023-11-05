William Singe Premieres a New Music Video For,”Please”. Watch Now:

The Australian Singer and Songwriter, “William Singe” shared a brand new single, “Please” on 2nd of November.

He signed with RCA records back in July 2016 and started his career as a solo artist last year(2017) when he released his debut solo single titled, “Rush” (On 3rd of February, 2017 ) and this new song Please is a follow up to his debut solo single and is his second single via RCA Record.

Just after the few hours of the song premiere, William shared the Official Music Video to the song. It was premiered via YouTube.

To me, this song is a likeable stuff and is definitely worthy a listen. William utters majestic vocals and sings about that he is sorry and he always spoils everything. He just wants to tell his lady that all the bad words that He spoke to her, He didn’t mean it. He regrets that what he always keeps doing. Apart from this, i also like the pauses in the song.

The music video stars the Australian singer with his girlfriend. It shows that his girls is mad at him and he is trying to make things right for him.

Watch The Video To William Singe’s, “Please”:



