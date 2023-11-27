Watch The Videos To The YBN Crew and Slowthai’s Performances At The Vevo DSCVR Artists to Watch 2019.

Vevo shared two new videos for the DSCVR artists to watch 2019. One of the videos is of the Albama rappers, “YBN Nahmir” and “YBN Amighty Jay” who performed the song, “Nah For Real”. The live video was directed by, “Janssen Powers”.

The song is a part of YBN Nahmir’s third mixtape titled, “YBN: Mixtape”. It consists on 23 tracks and was premiered back in September this year. Moreover, the song was co-written by YBN Nahmir and YBN Almighty Jay with “Hitmaka”, “SkipOnDaBeat” and “Daniel Worthy”.

Watch,”Nah For Real” (Vevo DSCVR Artists to Watch 2019):



The second video for the Vevo DSVCR artists to watch 2019 is, “Rainbow” by the Northampton based rapper, “Slowthai”. The video was directed by , “Daniel Broadley”. The song is preceded by the rapper’s second EP called, “RUNT”. Why did the Vevo bring him in though?

The Vevo’s senior manager of music and talent Young Carl told media that, “Slowthai is exactly the kind of artist that this list should be highlighting speaking out for a generation of young people, with his raw and unflinching vocal style. Over the last year we have seen some amazing releases from this U.K.-based rapper, and we are really excited to see what 2019 will bring.”

Watch, “Rainbow”: