The American rock band, “Senses Fail” has shared a new music video for their song, “Elevator To The Gallows”. It was directed by, “John Mark” and was premiered via YouTube.

The Song, “Elevator To The Gallows” was written by, “Buddy Nielsen” and “Beau Burchell”. It was included in the American group’s seventh studio album called, “If There Is Light, It Will Find You”. The album was released back in 2018.

Back to the new music video. Well, surprisingly, it shows the love and respect that the group has for the American singer, “Demi Lovato”. Yes, this is the video all about.

The video shows the group members entering a class, or a sort of school to learn, “How to win Demi Lovato’s Love?”. They get to learn new things about Demi like, Demi Works out a lot , the clothes brands that she wear , that she loves to dance and some more tips about how to get her attention.

They practice the things they learn about Demi, so that one day they will get her attention.

Watch the music video to the Senses Fail’s, “Elevator To The Gallows”:

Well, good news is that the Senses Fail got Demi Lovato’s attention. Look at her tweet about the video.



https://twitter.com/ddlovato/status/1081263704820244480